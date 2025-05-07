Advertisement
Published May 7, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: Transfer analysis, FSU's RB room, baseball at Cal
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@OsceolaPat

On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Nick Carlisle and Jerry Kutz analyze the big picture of FSU's transfer additions from the spring.

What should we make of FSU's running back room now that Oklahoma transfer Gavin Sawchuk is in the mix?

And FSU baseball begins its longest road trip, heading out to Cal for a three-game series that begins on Friday.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

