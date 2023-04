Pat Burnham discusses FSU football and the spring transfer portal window with recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein.

Defensive tackle Josh Farmer, who was projecting as co-starter for the Seminoles, has entered the portal. FSU now has 3 scholarships available to use via the portal or to give to walk-ons.

Is linebacker a need in the portal? Is safety a need in the portal? Pat, Fish and Jerry Kutz discuss.