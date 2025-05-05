Advertisement
Published May 5, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: Transfer updates, RB room, FSU wins series vs. Clemson
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle discuss the transfer portal additions of running back Gavin Sawchuk and wide receiver Gavin Blackwell. What does each bring to the team in 2025?

Eric Luallen joins the show to reflect on a wild three days of FSU baseball, which ended with a series win over Clemson.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

