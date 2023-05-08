On Monday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, Jaylen Key and Keon Coleman have wrapped up their visits to FSU and planned trips to SEC schools. Also, junior-college defensive back Ashlynd Barker plans to visit FSU on Friday.

Patrick Burnham, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante discuss what's next in FSU recruiting.

We then talk FSU softball, which captured the ACC regular season title, as well as Kathryn Sandercock's impressive career.

And we wrap by discussing FSU baseball and the confidence boost from a sweep of Mercer over the weekend.