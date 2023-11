On Tuesday night's edition of Seminole Sidelines, the Osceola's Pat Burnham, Mark Salva, Curt Weiler and Jerry Kutz talks all things FSU Football. The guys start by discussing Jordan Travis' injury, Tate Rodemaker now being the starter and FSU's game vs. Florida.

They then react live to to the CFP Committee's rankings as the Seminoles are now No. 5 this week.