On Wednesday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, five-star DB KJ Bolden and five-star WR Jeremiah Smith have wrapped up their visits to FSU. Charles Fishbein, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante reflect on what building relationships with both prospects means for Mike Norvell and the staff. We also discuss four-star LB Michael Boganowski's visit.

Fish weighs in on Jason Zandamela's commitment to Southern Cal, what he thinks and what's next for FSU's offensive line recruiting.