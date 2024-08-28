On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, we reflect on Mike Norvell's comments at his press conference. Norvell discussed taking ownership, as coaches and players, for the loss to Georgia Tech. Adam Fuller also discusses the defensive shortcomings. Nick Carlisle, Jerry Kutz, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante reflect on what the coaches said as well as what we want to see in practice and the days leading up to FSU-Boston College.

