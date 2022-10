The Osceola and our football analysts break down the Florida State football games each Sunday at 6 p.m. You can watch live on our YouTube channel, submit questions for the show on our message board and of course watch or listen to the show later on Sunday or Monday when you have time.

Ariya Massoudi and Patrick Burnham will be in studio to talk FSU-Wake as well as preview NC State. Osceola football analysts Mark Salva and Kez McCorvey will join us to give their thoughts.