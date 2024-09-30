On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, we take a second look at FSU's loss to SMU and reflect on what Mike Norvell and the coordinators said.

What's next for FSU with DJ Uiagalelei's injury and how can Brock Glenn present a different look to the offense? The personnel around Glenn will look different, starting with the offensive line but also at tight end. And potential changes at receiver, too.

