On Monday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, host Nick Carlisle and writers Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante discuss the postseason outlook for the Florida State baseball team. We preview the ACC tournament, reflect on how essential the return of Conner Whittaker and Cam Leiter are in the coming weeks, break down if FSU is a top-8 national seed and more. We also discuss one of the best seasons by an FSU left-handed bat in recent years in James Tibbs, who was named the ACC's player of the year.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Seminoles2Ireland.com and Dan Mowrey's law firm, Mowrey Law.

Watch below or on the Osceola's YouTube channel. Or listen on the audio player or search "The Osceola" on the Apple podcast app.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters