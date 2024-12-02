Seminole Sidelines: What Tony White could offer FSU as DC

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Curt Weiler are joined by Rivals analyst Greg Smith as the group discusses the expected hire of Tony White as defensive coordinator.

Smith covered Nebraska for about a decade before entering a role as a recruiting analyst for Rivals. He he gives impressions of the Nebraska defensive coordinator and what he could bring to FSU in a similar role. Smith offers his thoughts about how White runs a 3-3-5 defense but also has multiple fronts, how he recruits and more.

