A busy Monday edition of Seminole Sidelines. We begin by discussing Jared Verse, who has been named a preseason All-American by ESPN. The returns of Verse and Fabien Lovett as well as the additions of Darrell Jackson and Braden Fiske from the transfer portal bring optimism to FSU's defensive line group in 2023.

9 minutes, 10 seconds — NFL playoff discussion. Recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein also reflects on Josh Sweat as a recruit

22 minutes — Fishbein discusses FSU's second junior day, including prospects like LJ McCray and Jarvis Boatwright as well as the challenges of recruiting linebackers.

35 minutes, 25 seconds — Ariya and Bob finish by discussing a big week for the FSU men's and women's basketball teams. How good is Matthew Cleveland 2.0? And the FSU women are now ranked 24th in the AP poll.