We wrap up Junior Day No. 3 at Florida State, including a visit by Dylan Brown-Turner, who was a North Texas commitment but backed off that pledge on Monday following a weekend visit to FSU. (Brown-Turner had de-committed from North Texas when we recorded the podcast but he had not committed to FSU yet.)

Patrick also discusses some of the other prospects at FSU's Junior Days, including two-sport start BJ Gibson and a top 2025 prospect.

Curt Weiler, Bob Ferrante and Patrick give some early thoughts ahead of the ACC schedule release announcement on Monday night, while Curt and Bob wrap up with some discussion of FSU men's and women's basketball.

Join us later tonight for a special show as we review the ACC football schedule release.