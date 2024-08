On Thursday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, the Osceola's Jerry Kutz and Bob Ferrante reflect on two days of practices in Jacksonville for the Florida State football team. We discuss the competition among receivers and defensive backs, a few under-the-radar names (Brian Courtney and Edwin Joseph) and some thoughts from Ron Dugans' interview on Thursday.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Seminoles2Ireland.com and Mowrey Law Firm.

For observations, feature stories, photos, videos and more on FSU football, go to theOsceola.com.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters