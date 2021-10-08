Seminole Spotlight: This week's FSU news and TV schedule

As the fall sports season kicks into high gear, Spotlight returns to recap all the action week-to-week from FSU's Olympic sports, take a look at the weekend television slate for each program, and give a glance at the week ahead.

* It was a very busy past weekend for the Florida State men’s and women’s cross country teams, who saw their stars shine yet again individually. At the Notre Dame Joe Piane Invite, the men had a strong showing of fourth place behind senior standout Adriaan Wildschutt, who took home first place for the third straight time. Wildschutt is clearly in line to have one of the top individual seasons in the country. The women’s squad placed seventh at the event. Then, a day later, FSU traveled to Fairburn, Ga., for the Alexander/Asics Invite and both teams had plenty of success there, too. Sophomore Rebecca Bergnes finished third individually, powering FSU to a second-place finish in the women’s 5K. FSU wasn’t done, as Zach Cloud for the men’s team won the 8K run.

* Fresh off a dominating three-game stretch to begin ACC play, the Florida State soccer team extended its unbeaten season with two more victories this week. The nation's No. 1-ranked team since the beginning of the season, FSU (12-0, 5-0 ACC) already opened conference action by cruising to wins at home over Boston College and Pittsburgh and at Louisville, impressively outscoring the three combined 12-1. Last Friday, the Seminoles dispatched Clemson on the road, 4-1, in another impressive offensive showing. After picking up the assist on FSU’s second goal, UF transfer Beata Olsson put an exclamation point on the win with two late, back-to-back goals of her own. Back at home this week, the ’Noles started slow offensively but completely shut down an overmatched Syracuse squad, 5-0, on Thursday. Four different players scored, and FSU outshot the Orange 21-1. FSU will stay home to face rival Miami on Sunday.

* Now in the heart of its ACC schedule, Florida State Volleyball improved its record to 10-4 overall and 6-0 at home this week. FSU first took down N.C. State at home, 3-1, behind a strong third set. Two days later, the 'Noles stayed home and topped another ACC foe in North Carolina, 3-0. The Seminoles had their work cut out for them when they traveled to 13-2 Miami on Wednesday, however. FSU won the first set but fell to its rival, 3-1.

* The Florida State men’s and women’s golf teams took full advantage of playing at a historic course like Muirfield Village (site of the PGA’s Memorial Tournament) and won the Barbara Nicklaus Cup this week. The teams played in a mixed foursome before the men’s and women’s sides split up for singles play during the two-day event. FSU competed against Arizona State, Auburn and Ohio State and won in total points from the match play events. FSU benefitted from a 6-1-1 victory over the Buckeyes in the semifinals of the tournament.