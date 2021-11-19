Seminole Spotlight: This week's FSU news, TV schedule, and more

Florida State fans who want to keep up with all the latest news from Florida State's athletics programs will want to make sure they check out our Seminole Spotlight feature. As the fall sports season turns the page to the NCAA postseason for several of Florida State's programs, here's a look back at the action from this past week from all of FSU's Olympic sports. Some winter sports are just getting their seasons started. We'll also take a look ahead at the weekend television slate for each program and what to watch out for next week. ***Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

FSU Soccer and senior defender Gabby Carle raced past South Alabama, 3-0, on Friday to advance to the NCAA second round today against SMU. (Larry Novey and FSU Sports Information)

What happened this week in FSU sports?

* Top-ranked and No. 1-seeded FSU Soccer improved to 17-1-2 on the season with a win over South Alabama. More importantly, the Seminoles advanced past the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. FSU put the game out of reach midway through the first half with two goals in a three-minute stretch. Sophomores Jody Brown and Beata Olsson scored nearly back-to-back for a 2-0 lead, and FSU cruised for a 3-0 first-round win. FSU is a favorite to once again reach the College Cup (Final Four), and the program is just four more wins away from the third national title in FSU Soccer history (2014, 2018). * Florida State Volleyball traveled to Syracuse and came away with a win over the Orange. Syracuse (16-12, 5-11 ACC) pushed FSU to a fourth set, but the 'Noles decidedly won in the fourth. FSU improved to 19-6 and 11-4 in conference play, and the 'Noles are well-positioned once again to reach the NCAA Tournament. * With a 3-0 start, the FSU women's basketball team has entered the season strong, earning three victories of 25 points or more. FSU rolled past Milwaukee, 79-42, and shot 58 percent from the field on Sunday. Then, the Seminoles topped Jacksonville 64-39 behind another strong defensive effort. After the first quarter, JU shot just 23 percent from the field the rest of the way. * The Florida State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are currently in Atlanta competing in the Georgia Tech invite. Some other programs involved include Auburn, Georgia, the host Yellow Jackets and rival Florida. The meet lasts through Saturday afternoon.

FSU weekend TV schedule Day Sport Opponent Time ET Watch/Stream Friday, Saturday Men's/ Women's Swimming and Diving @ Georgia Tech Invite 2:00 p.m. Live results (courtesy of GT Athletics) Friday Soccer NCAA Tournament 2nd Round: vs SMU 5:00 p.m. ACC Network X Tallahassee Friday Volleyball vs Miami 6:30 p.m. ACC Network X (Tallahassee: Tully Gym) Saturday Men's/ Women's Cross Country NCAA XC Championships Starts10:20 a.m. ESPNU, (Tallahassee: Apalachee Regional Park) Saturday Football @ Boston College 12:00 Noon ACC Network Sunday Women's Basketball vs Grambling State 2:00 p.m. ACC Network X Sunday Men's Basketball vs. Loyola Marymount (Jacksonville) 5:30 p.m. CBSSN (UNF Campus)

What to watch for next week