Seminole Spotlight: This week's FSU news, TV schedule, and more
Florida State fans who want to keep up with all the latest news from Florida State's athletics programs will want to make sure they check out our Seminole Spotlight feature.
As the fall sports season turns the page to the NCAA postseason for several of Florida State's programs, here's a look back at the action from this past week from all of FSU's Olympic sports. Some winter sports are just getting their seasons started.
We'll also take a look ahead at the weekend television slate for each program and what to watch out for next week.
What happened this week in FSU sports?
* Top-ranked and No. 1-seeded FSU Soccer improved to 17-1-2 on the season with a win over South Alabama. More importantly, the Seminoles advanced past the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. FSU put the game out of reach midway through the first half with two goals in a three-minute stretch. Sophomores Jody Brown and Beata Olsson scored nearly back-to-back for a 2-0 lead, and FSU cruised for a 3-0 first-round win. FSU is a favorite to once again reach the College Cup (Final Four), and the program is just four more wins away from the third national title in FSU Soccer history (2014, 2018).
* Florida State Volleyball traveled to Syracuse and came away with a win over the Orange. Syracuse (16-12, 5-11 ACC) pushed FSU to a fourth set, but the 'Noles decidedly won in the fourth. FSU improved to 19-6 and 11-4 in conference play, and the 'Noles are well-positioned once again to reach the NCAA Tournament.
* With a 3-0 start, the FSU women's basketball team has entered the season strong, earning three victories of 25 points or more. FSU rolled past Milwaukee, 79-42, and shot 58 percent from the field on Sunday. Then, the Seminoles topped Jacksonville 64-39 behind another strong defensive effort. After the first quarter, JU shot just 23 percent from the field the rest of the way.
* The Florida State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are currently in Atlanta competing in the Georgia Tech invite. Some other programs involved include Auburn, Georgia, the host Yellow Jackets and rival Florida. The meet lasts through Saturday afternoon.
|Day
|Sport
|Opponent
|Time ET
|Watch/Stream
|
Friday, Saturday
|
Men's/
Women's
Swimming and Diving
|
@ Georgia Tech Invite
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Friday
|
Soccer
|
NCAA Tournament 2nd Round: vs SMU
|
5:00 p.m.
|
ACC Network X
Tallahassee
|
Friday
|
Volleyball
|
vs Miami
|
6:30 p.m.
|
ACC Network X (Tallahassee: Tully Gym)
|
Saturday
|
Men's/
Women's Cross Country
|
NCAA XC Championships
|
Starts10:20 a.m.
|
ESPNU, (Tallahassee: Apalachee Regional Park)
|
Saturday
|
Football
|
@ Boston College
|
12:00 Noon
|
ACC Network
|
Sunday
|
Women's Basketball
|
vs Grambling State
|
2:00 p.m.
|
ACC Network X
|
Sunday
|
Men's Basketball
|
vs. Loyola Marymount (Jacksonville)
|
5:30 p.m.
|
CBSSN (UNF Campus)
What to watch for next week
* This section typically looks ahead to next week, but the 'Noles' two Cross Country programs are in the midst of a special moment this weekend that deserves some more recognition. For the first time, FSU is hosting the NCAA national championships, the biggest event in collegiate cross country. The NCAA XC Championships begins at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, and will proceed throughout the day, with both FSU men's and women's athletes competing for championship glory. On top of that, they'll have a chance to do it in front of their home fans in Tallahassee at Apalachee Regional Park. There will be over a dozen events taking place between the two sides; it will be broadcast on ESPNU.
* FSU women's volleyball will finish out the regular season this week with each of its last two matches coming at home. FSU faces ACC foes Notre Dame and Georgia Tech to conclude the conference slate. The NCAA Tournament field is announced on Sunday, Nov 28.
* Like the men, Florida State’s women’s basketball program entered their season nationally ranked. Sue Semrau's team is still undefeated at 3-0 and stands at No. 16 in the AP Poll. After Sunday's home game vs Grambling, FSU plays BYU in St. Petersburg on Thursday and will stay in town on Saturday for a second game of the early season tournament.
