Seminole Spotlight: This week's FSU news, TV schedule and more

Florida State fans who want to keep up with all the latest news from Florida State's athletics programs will want to make sure they check out our Seminole Spotlight feature. FSU's spring sports season is in full swing, with over a half-dozen programs in action this week, plus four more teams set to begin their seasons in the month of February. In this weekly feature, we'll take a look at how FSU fared on the field this week, the weekend television slate for each program, plus what to watch out for next week.

FSU Softball begins the 2022 season next week, looking to build off a national title game appearance last year and a National Championship (above) in 2018.

What happened this week in FSU sports?

* The FSU women’s basketball team is 10-10 overall (4-6 ACC), despite an 8-3 record at home. With eight games left before the ACC Tournament, the Seminoles currently are in the midst of one of the tougher three-game stretches they’ve faced all year. After falling at No. 3 N.C. State on Thursday, 68-48, FSU plays No. 20 Notre Dame at home on Sunday before heading back on the road to face Duke inside Cameron Indoor. * Look out for FSU men’s tennis, a program that has begun 2022 on a hot streak. The ’Noles have opened the season with a 6-1 mark early in non-conference play, also boasting a 5-0 home record. FSU’s lone loss came against rival and No. 3 Florida over the weekend. * The Florida State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are in Auburn this weekend for the Auburn First Chance meet on the campus of the Tigers. That will wrap up the regular season, and next week, both squads will prepare for the postseason, starting with the ACC Championships. In other news, sophomore Mason Herbet won ACC Co-Swimmer of the Week. * Mirroring the men, the FSU women’s tennis team also has just one loss in the early going, with a 4-1 record. FSU enjoyed a solid win against Big Ten foe Illinois at the ITA Kickoff Weekend this past Saturday, but also fell victim to the Gators at home on Sunday. They rebounded on Wednesday afternoon with a 7-0 cross-town victory over FAMU. * Tune in to NBC this weekend to catch members of the Florida State men’s and women’s track and field teams in action for a special mid-season event on Sunday. After both teams started their seasons in the fall, the indoor men's and women's postseason is quickly approaching next month, as opposed to the outdoor conference and postseason events, which are slated for May and June.

FSU weekend TV schedule Day Sport Opponent Time ET Watch/Stream Friday Men's/ Women's Swimming and Diving @ Auburn (First Chance) 3:00 p.m. Live results (courtesy of AU Athletics) Saturday Men's Basketball vs Wake Forest Noon TV: Bally Sports Saturday Men's/ Women's Swimming and Diving @ Auburn (First Chance) 3:00 p.m. Live results (courtesy of AU Athletics) Saturday Women's Tennis vs Florida (Lake Nona, Fla.) 5:00 p.m. TennisONE App Saturday Men's Tennis vs Florida (Lake Nona, Fla.) 5:00 p.m. TennisONE App Sunday Men's/ Women's Track and Field New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Around 1:41 p.m. TV: NBC Sunday Women's Basketball vs Notre Dame 2:00 p.m. TV: ACC Network

What to watch for next week