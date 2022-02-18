Seminole Spotlight: This week's FSU news, TV schedule and more

In this weekly feature, we'll take a look at how FSU fared on the field this week in various sports, the weekend television slate for each program, plus what to watch out for next week.

* Ranked No. 6 in the nation, FSU Softball has jumped out to a strong 7-0 start to their season. FSU breezed past a four-game home series over the weekend, hosting Mercer, Kennesaw State, and Loyola and winning by an average margin of eight runs. Then on Wednesday, South Alabama fell behind to FSU, 3-0, but made things interesting late in the seventh. FSU held on for a 4-3 win, then headed to Clearwater for a nationally televised, early season tournament where the ’Noles are facing five straight ranked teams.

FSU walloped No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday, 9-3, to get things started and then cruised past No. 9 Texas on Friday, 9-2. The Seminoles have won their first seven games by a combined margin of 57-10. They face No. 16 Michigan on Saturday, No. 24 UCF on Sunday afternoon and No. 3 UCLA in Sunday's nightcap.

* The FSU men’s golf team returned to the course for the first tournament of spring this week, and the Seminoles did so with authority. Florida State won the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate Tournament in Alabama on Tuesday, taking down 13 programs with a come-from-behind victory in the third and final round. After sitting tied for fourth place following the second round, FSU ended up shooting 16 under-par as a team to beat out UAB by two strokes. For FSU individually, senior Dan Bradbury led the way at 7-under par, including a 67 in round three. Three more ’Noles finished under-par for the tournament as well. FSU heads back to the course Sunday trying to keep momentum rolling at the Watersound Invitational.

* Florida State women’s basketball is heating up at exactly the right time, having won four of the last five with just a few weeks left in the regular season. This week, FSU earned close victories over Syracuse, 73-67, on Tuesday at the Carrier Dome, then the ’Noles beat Boston College, 66-58, back at home on Thursday. Senior guard Morgan Jones led FSU in scoring with 21 and 17 points, respectively.

* The FSU men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams continue action this weekend at the ACC Championships on the campus of Georgia Tech. Already this week, women's redshirt junior Nina Kucheran broke her own prior Seminole record in the 200 individual medley, while men’s sophomore Yordan Yanchev set a new FSU record of his own at the critical ACC event.

* The awards kept piling up ’Noles this week in various points. Several more honors were bestowed by the ACC to FSU cross country/track and field stars junior Adriaan Wildschutt on the men’s side and junior Lauren Ryan on the women’s side. They both took home ACC Performer of the Week. FSU men’s tennis junior Loris Pourroy won co-Player of the week in the ACC as well.