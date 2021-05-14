Seminole Spotlight: This week's news, TV schedule, trivia and more

Florida State fans who want to keep up with all the latest news from Florida State's athletics programs will want to make sure they check out our Seminole Spotlight feature every Friday. There will be news on that week's Olympic sports, the weekend television schedule, trivia questions, history facts and more. Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Lonni Alameda's FSU softball team is gunning for another ACC title. (Photo Courtesy of Florida State Sports Information)

What happened this week in FSU sports?

It was a busy week for Florida State sports, with many spring teams either competing in the postseason or fighting for positioning in their upcoming tournaments. Let's recap the action from this week. * While earning its first NCAA Regional Championship in program history, the Florida State women’s golf team advanced to the NCAA Championship Finals on Wednesday. The three-day regional event opened play on Monday, and FSU finished 8-over-par as a team to win comfortably by three strokes. Junior Amelia Williamson was the low-scoring individual Seminole. · Florida State Softball took care of N.C. State, 2-0, in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals and is two wins away from another ACC Championship. FSU redshirt sophomore pitcher Kathryn Sandercock tossed a gem and allowed just two hits in a complete-game shutout.

· Both the men’s and women’s Florida State track and field teams are in the midst of the ACC Outdoor Championships in Raleigh, N.C.; the event began on Thursday. Juniors Maudie Skyring (women’s 1,500 meters) and Isaac Grimes (men’s long jump) were among the Seminoles to finish in first place in competition Thursday. Sophomore JoVaughn Martin finished second in the men’s 200 meters. · Florida State Soccer advanced to its fifth national championship game in program history with a PK win over Virginia in the NCAA Tournament semifinal round Thursday evening. FSU freshman goalkeeper Cristina Roque came up huge, forcing misses on all three of UVA’s PK shot attempts, while deflecting two of them. Senior midfielder Gabby Carle made the kick to send top-ranked FSU to the title game on the third shot of PKs.

FSU weekend TV schedule Day Sport Opponent Time ET Watch/Stream Friday Men's and Women's T&F ACC Championship 2 p.m. ACC Network Extra Friday Softball Duke (ACC Tournament semifinal) 3:30 p.m. ACC Network Friday Baseball Clemson 6 p.m. ACC Network Saturday Baseball Clemson 2 p.m. ACC Network Extra Saturday Men's and Women's T&F ACC Championship 2 p.m. ACC Network Extra Sunday Women's Tennis Texas A&M (NCAA Sweet 16) 1 p.m. TennisONE App Sunday Baseball Clemson 1 p.m. ACC Network Extra

This week in FSU history

* On May 10, 1958: FSU Baseball overcame a 6-1 deficit to Rollins College behind six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 7-6 victory. Senior second baseman Dick Howser batted 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs and hit his second triple of the season in the win. * On May 10, 1992: Florida State played in and won its first-ever ACC Baseball Tournament game. Mike Martin and the Seminoles topped Wake Forest in Greenville, S.C., behind junior center fielder Ty Mueller and starting pitcher Tim Davis. Davis continued a strong senior year with 10 strikeouts in eight innings of work, and Mueller went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs and a homer.

'Nole Trivia

There is a tie for the longest offensive play from scrimmage in Florida State football history with two separate 98-yard plays. Senior quarterback Chris Weinke connected with senior flanker Snoop Minnis in 2000 against Clemson in "Bowden Bowl II," while redshirt junior Christian Ponder found senior wideout Rod Owens versus North Carolina in 2009. The plays came under much different circumstances. In 2000, near the end of the Dynasty run, FSU was 8-1, ranked No. 4 in the country and coming off three straight wins. But in 2009, the Seminoles were 2-4 and fresh off three straight losses before tying the all-time mark on a Thursday night. Here's the question: What is the second-longest offensive play in Florida State history? * If you know the answer, post it here in the Tribal Council.

What to watch for next week