Seminole Spotlight: This week's news, TV schedule, trivia, and more

Florida State fans who want to keep up with all the latest news from Florida State's athletics programs will want to make sure they check out our Seminole Spotlight feature every weekend. There will be news on that week's Olympic sports, the weekend television schedule, trivia questions, and more.

FSU golfer John Pak (USAToday Sports Images)

What happened this week in FSU sports?

* Florida State soccer lost in agonizing fashion in Monday’s national title game versus Santa Clara. FSU jumped ahead 1-0 in the second period, but Santa Clara tied it up in the waning minutes of regulation. After advancing in the NCAA quarterfinals and semifinals with PK wins over ACC foes Duke and Virginia, the Seminoles once again headed to the triple-overtime penalty kicks format. With their third-ever title at stake, the Seminoles just missed their second and third kicks off the right crossbar and dropped the match. Although they couldn’t put the exclamation mark on a fantastic season, the 'Noles still had plenty to celebrate with their 11th College Cup and fifth national title game appearance. * Postseason action continued this week for Florida State women’s tennis, which fell to Texas in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. FSU faced a tall task in the No. 2-seeded Longhorns, and they suffered a 4-0 defeat on Wednesday. * Florida State men’s golf took full advantage of playing on its home course in NCAA Regional action this week. During the three-day postseason event at Seminole Legacy Golf Club, which concluded on Wednesday, FSU won its first-ever regional while boasting a total score of 34-under. Freshman Frederik Kjettrup shot a 68 on Wednesday to lead Florida State to a dominant victory over the field. ***READ MORE: Clark: John Pak helps lead FSU golf to blowout win at Tallahassee Regional

FSU weekend TV schedule Day Sport Opponent Time ET Watch/Stream Friday Softball Kennesaw State 4:30 p.m. ESPN3 Friday Women's Golf NCAA Championship Finals TBA Golfchannel.com stream* Friday Baseball N.C. State 6:30 p.m. ACC Network Extra Saturday Softball UCF- Tallahassee Regional Noon ESPN3 Saturday Women's Golf NCAA Championship Finals TBA Golfchannel.com stream* Saturday Baseball N.C. State 1:00 p.m. ACC Network Extra Sunday Softball TBA- Tallahassee Regional Noon ESPN3 Sunday Women's Golf NCAA Championship Finals TBA golfchannel.com stream*

This week in FSU history

* On May 19, 2019: FSU alum Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship with a score of 8-under par at Bethpage Black. The win marked Koepka’s fourth Major victory of his career, with all four wins coming in a three-year stretch beginning in 2017. * On May 22, 1980: First-year head coach Mike Martin led FSU into postseason regional action for the first time in his career against New Orleans. FSU won 10-8 behind junior left fielder Jim Weaver’s 3 hits and 3 RBIs.

’Nole Trivia

Six different Seminole running backs have led the team in rushing for three consecutive seasons. Among them are the two of the most productive backs in FSU history in Warrick Dunn (led team in rushing 1994-1996) and Dalvin Cook (2014-2016). Travis Minor is the only runner in program history to lead the team in rushing for four straight seasons. Here’s the question: Who are the other three Seminoles to lead the team in rushing for three consecutive seasons? * If you know the answer, post it here in the Tribal Council.

What to watch for next week