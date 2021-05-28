Seminole Spotlight: This week's news, TV schedule, trivia and more

Florida State fans who want to keep up with all the latest news from Florida State's athletics programs will want to make sure they check out our Seminole Spotlight feature every weekend. Several FSU spring sport programs are eyeing national titles as they march through the postseason. Let’s recap the action from this past week and look ahead to what's next. ***Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

FSU softball infielder Sydney Sherrill scores the only run of Thursday's 1-0 win over LSU in the NCAA Super Regionals. (FSU Sports Information)

What happened this week in FSU sports?

* Both the men's and women's track and field squads for Florida State are heavily involved in NCAA postseason action in Jacksonville. Held on North Florida's campus, the men competed on Wednesday with the women following suit on Thursday in the NCAA East Preliminaries. Six FSU men's athletes have put themselves in position to qualify for nationals. The women also fared well, with junior Jayla Kirkland among those who qualified and punched their tickets to nationals. * Florida State women’s golf finished ninth Monday at the NCAA Championship Finals, ending its season. FSU barely missed the cut down to eight teams by a single stroke. First-team All-American Beatrice Wallin was the low scorer for the garnet and gold, finishing tied for ninth individually with a total of 288. * Florida State softball took down LSU, 1-0, in Baton Rouge in game one of a best-of-three Super Regional series Thursday night. The usual suspects propelled FSU to victory during the ESPN prime-time matchup. ACC Defensive Player of the Year Sydney Sherrill made several big plays in the field and scored the game’s only run in the sixth. Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore pitcher Kathryn Sandercock dazzled once again with a complete-game shutout on 86 pitches. Sandercock allowed just two hits and one walk in the commanding outing. Game Two is Friday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2), while Game Three will be played Saturday if necessary. Florida State is one win away from advancing to the Women's College World Series. ***READ MORE: FSU softball team takes Game 1 of Super Regional against LSU, 1-0***

FSU weekend TV schedule Day Sport Opponent Time ET Watch/Stream Friday Men's T&F NCAA East Preliminary TBA team1sports.com Friday Men's Golf NCAA Championship Finals 2:30 p.m. stream.golfchannel.com** Friday Baseball Miami (ACCT) 3 p.m. Bally Sports, ACC Network Extra Friday Softball LSU (Super Regional Game 2) 7 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday Men's Golf NCAA Championship Finals 9:10 a.m. stream.golfchannel.com** Saturday Women's T&F NCAA East Preliminary TBA team1sports.com Saturday Softball LSU (Super Regional Game 3)* 7 p.m. ESPN2 Sunday Men's Golf NCAA Championship Finals TBA stream.golfchannel.com**

This week in FSU history

* On May 24, 2015: Florida State's baseball team won its sixth ACC Tournament title in with a resounding 6-2 victory over N.C. State. Second baseman John Sansone delivered a three-run homer in the win. * On May 25, 2002: FSU Baseball took home its third ACC Tournament championship behind shortstop Stephen Drew’s 3-for-4 day at the plate. Drew also homered early in the game in the third inning. FSU starting pitcher Mark LaMacchia lasted eight innings, allowing one run in the 4-1 triumph over Clemson.

’Nole Trivia

Florida State has fielded some of the greatest defenses in college football history. In 1980, senior noseguard Ron Simmons led a unit that returned four other Seminoles who would earn All-America honors on the way to a 10-2 season and Orange Bowl berth. In 1997, FSU (11-1) featured stars like Tay Cody, Sam Cowart, Andre Wadsworth and several other greats. And of course, the defense behind 2013’s 14-0 undefeated championship season cannot be overlooked either. Here’s the question: Which of those three hallowed Florida State defenses (1980, 1997, or 2013) allowed the fewest points per-game? * If you know the answer, post it here on the Tribal Council.



What to watch for next week