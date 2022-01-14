Seminoles 'at the top' for 4-star WR Bryson Rogers after Friday visit

After wrapping up the trip, Rodgers had very high praise for the Seminoles and shared his impressions of the program.

One of the big names for FSU right now is Wesley Chapel four-star receiver Bryson Rogers , and Rodgers took a full-day visit to Tallahassee on Friday.

Florida State's 2022 football recruiting class is nearly complete -- at least when it comes to high school prospects -- so the Seminoles are using this weekend to host some major prep targets for the class of 2023.

"It was amazing," said Rodgers, who made the trip with his family. "We started this morning, and we have been here all day. Just the closeness of all the coaches, players ... everything has been amazing. I had a great time, and I'm definitely looking forward to coming back."

One of the benefits of visiting on Friday was that Rodgers got to watch FSU's players take part in their winter conditioning program. He also got to see some of the Seminoles' newest arrivals for the spring semester.

"We started watching at around 4 p.m.," the four-star wideout said. "Coach [Mike] Norvell even told us and everyone that he's going to work. And something that stuck out to me there was if you don't want to work or you don't have the passion to work, don't come here. That really stuck to me in seeing all the conditioning today."

The 6-foot-2, 173-pound receiver said some other things stood out during the family's 11-hour visit to campus.

"It's a real family aspect here, and there was a lot of true genuine thoughts," he said. "You could tell people really love you here. Not just what you do in football but outside of the football field -- social media, athletics and academics."

FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans spent a lot of time with Rodgers during the visit and shared some of the coaches' thoughts on how he would fit into the offense.

"We just talked about that," Rodgers said. "The versatility of playing the slot and outside receiver are the things that they can utilize in this offense with my versatility. He also said my route-running, creating separation is his favorite part about me. He said I'm one of the top receivers he's seen in the 2023 class, and my route running is one of the best."

Rodgers also got the chance to have a lengthy one-on-one meeting with head coach Mike Norvell.

"I love talking to Coach Norvell -- 30 to 35 minutes talking about why he wants me, and why he wants my family to be introduced to the program since they have not been here before," the receiver said. "He's just a great guy, and his athletes and players endorse that."

So after this jam-packed one-day visit, does Rodgers have a feel for where the Seminoles stand in his recruitment?

"Definitely at the top," he said. "I'm starting to love it more and more every time I come back. Getting more and more knowledge -- how I can be successful in life here as a whole is really good. I think it should definitely catch other recruits' eyes and show the world how FSU is becoming a better program."

Rogers added that he's definitely going to come back again, and he said Florida State will be one of his five official visits.

While saying that FSU is his top school right now, Rodgers added that he likes a few other schools as well, including Alabama. He said the Tide and Seminoles stand out the most.

Rodgers wrapped up his review of the big day by sharing how excited he is for the Seminoles' future under Norvell.

"His character and the person he is," Rodgers said. "Not just as a coach, because he's a great coach, but how much passion he has and how much he gives to his players. It's mind-blowing. ... Not a lot of coaches are like that. The passion behind what he does is amazing."

The four-star receiver doesn't have a timeline for his decision at this point. He plans to see more schools and take his time with the process.