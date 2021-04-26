Seminoles' baseball star Nelson 'day to day' after injury scare
When he was taken out of the game in the sixth inning Sunday, there was a real worry that star slugger Mat Nelson had sustained a substantial hand injury.
But the Florida State catcher underwent an X-Ray on Monday, and the results were negative. There was nothing broken, which means Nelson is listed as "day to day," according to a Florida State official. He could be available as early as Tuesday for the Seminoles' next home game against Stetson (5 p.m., ACC Network Extra).
The sophomore catcher is currently hitting .339 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs.
Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
The 18 home runs are the most in the country -- three more than anyone else in Division-I baseball. And the 53 RBIs are the most in the United States as well.
Nelson, who was named ACC Player of the Week on Monday, also leads all qualified players in slugging percentage as well at .868.
To get an idea of just how special Nelson's season is so far, Buster Posey had a slugging percentage of .879 in his incredible 2008 campaign with the Seminoles.
The sophomore Nelson hit a homer in all three games of the weekend series against Georgia Tech, helping the Seminoles (20-15 overall, 15-12 in the ACC) win a critical conference series in Atlanta.
After hosting Stetson, Florida State will host Troy for a three-game non-conference series this weekend at Dick Howser Stadium.
------------------------
Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board