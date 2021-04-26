When he was taken out of the game in the sixth inning Sunday, there was a real worry that star slugger Mat Nelson had sustained a substantial hand injury.

But the Florida State catcher underwent an X-Ray on Monday, and the results were negative. There was nothing broken, which means Nelson is listed as "day to day," according to a Florida State official. He could be available as early as Tuesday for the Seminoles' next home game against Stetson (5 p.m., ACC Network Extra).

The sophomore catcher is currently hitting .339 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs.

