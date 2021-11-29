Seminoles believe 'brotherhood' formed in 2021 will pave way for success

Some players will leave for the NFL. Others will graduate. A few might transfer to other schools.

There was disappointment about Saturday's 24-21 loss in Gainesville. Not only did it cost the Seminoles the chance to compete in a bowl game -- and take advantage of a couple more weeks of practices -- but it also means the end of the road for this particular Seminole squad.

The break will be a little longer than they had hoped, but Florida State's football players and coaches are convinced it will have no impact on the program's current trajectory.

When it's all said and done, the team that rallied together following an 0-4 start, won five of its next seven games and came within three or four points of making history by clinching a bowl berth, will never be together on the field again.

But the Seminoles take solace in knowing they have put the program back on the right track heading into 2022 and beyond.

“It definitely can build. We definitely gained a brotherhood after this," said redshirt sophomore safety Jammie Robinson, who racked up 18 tackles on Saturday and led the team with 85 tackles and four interceptions this season. "We all came in and kept fighting. It was a roller coaster throughout the season, but that brought us together.”

Over the final two months of the season, the Seminoles went 4-2 in their final six ACC games, including a win over rival Miami -- which was the Hurricanes' only loss in their final six games.

The 'Noles also took Clemson and Florida down to the wire. The last time FSU played those two teams, during the 2019 season, they lost both by a combined margin of 85-31.

"We’re getting better. We’re growing in every aspect," FSU quarterback Jordan Travis said, when asked to reflect on how much more competitive the Seminoles were against their rivals this season. "You see guys flying all over the field. The sky is the limit for this football team. We have special people everywhere, and we’re going to keep growing.”

Travis, in particular, made major strides in his first real season as the Seminoles' starting quarterback.

In 2020, he completed 55 percent of his passes with 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. In 2021, his completion percentage rose to 62.9 percent, and he delivered 15 touchdown throws to go with 6 picks.

This wasn't a good year for FSU's offense as a whole, but as head coach Mike Norvell has pointed out several times, it wasn't a well-seasoned group.

Barring any early departures, the Seminoles could return their top four running backs, seven of their top eight wide receivers, four starting offensive linemen and all but one of their tight ends. And that's before they make expected moves in the transfer portal.

The defense could see more attrition with starting defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas definitely moving on, and a few other underclassmen expected to weigh their NFL options.

But regardless of what happens there, Norvell said it was obvious to him and his coaches that there has been a "change" in the culture of the Seminoles' program.

"You start seeing the way that they mature," the second-year head coach said. "We had a lot of freshmen that played, newcomers, people come from all different places. To go through a season and see a team form -- that’s what this is about. When you’re sitting there 0-4 … some guys have been here for one year, some guys have been here for six years. But an investment was made.”

Said Travis: "We’re taking the right step. This is a family. I have never been so sad after a game in my life. Just seeing those guys -- my brothers -- upset. Their last college football game. We’re going to keep growing and keep getting better. …

“This offseason, we will get better, and we will be a better team next year.”

While FSU's players now focus on final exams and finishing up the semester academically, Norvell and his staff are on the road recruiting. The early signing period for the Class of 2022 begins on Dec. 15, and the Seminoles are looking to add several pieces to a group currently ranked No. 11 in the country.

FSU also is working overtime to find the best available players in the transfer portal, with expected targets being offensive line, wide receiver, defensive end and linebacker.

It will be months before all of the personnel moves are complete. For now, the players' focus is building upon what they accomplished during the final two months of the 2021 season and making as much improvement as possible heading into 2022.

“We definitely gained a brotherhood from this season," Robinson said.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons," added Norvell. "I think that the heart of this team, the character of this team, the foundation of what we’re building upon, it's about the right things. There are great days ahead for Florida State football, I promise you that. It's because of those guys in there."