It marked the first time FSU hit a pair of grand slams in the same game since 2015, when DJ Stewart and Chris Marconcini did it against Pittsburgh.

The Seminoles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning on a grand slam by catcher Mat Nelson, and they got another grand slam from first baseman Tyler Martin in the seventh to really blow things open.

It doesn't necessarily mean all of their offensive struggles are behind them. But after weeks of frustration at the plate, the Florida State baseball team enjoyed every minute of Friday's 10-2 throttling of visiting Boston College.

The victory improves Florida State's record to 17-13 overall and 12-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Boston College falls to 14-17 and 4-15.

The Seminoles came into this game having lost four of five games, with three of those defeats by one run.

"We've still got to get some guys going and get 'em right," FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. said. "And we're gonna keep trying like crazy."

The 10 runs scored was the most for FSU since matching that number in a loss to Wake Forest on March 28. Over the last nine games, the 'Noles have averaged just over 5.2 runs per game, and their team batting average entering this weekend was down to .238.

But they pounded out 10 hits and drew eight walks against the Eagles, while striking out just seven times.

It was no surprise that Nelson got things going. The redshirt sophomore came into the weekend in a tie for third nationally with 13 home runs, and he now has blasted 14 in just 28 games played. This was his second grand slam of the season.

Martin, on the other hand, showed signs of breaking out from a recent cool streak. He went 2-for-4 and also walked once.

FSU's offense also got sparks from designated hitter Wyatt Crowell, who went 3-for-4 with a double, and left fielder Elijah Cabell, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI double and three walks. Shortstop Nander De Sedas also delivered a solo home run.

The Seminoles didn't get a dominant performance from starting pitcher Parker Messick, but he was plenty good enough to keep the Eagles at bay. Messick allowed two runs, both earned, in five innings; he struck out eight but allowed six hits and walked two.

Four Seminole relivers kept BC in check the rest of the way.

"Messick did his thing, hung in there," Martin Jr. said. "Wasn't his sharpest, but gutted it out."

Game 2 of the series on Saturday has been moved up to noon in an effort to avoid inclement weather later in the day.

