Florida State 77, Clemson 68

When the game was on the line, when you could argue the season was on the line, David Nichols and Mfiondu Kabengele took over on one end and the FSU defense tightened up on the other.

And the Florida State Seminoles snapped a frustrating three-game losing streak with a 77-68 win over the visiting Clemson Tigers.

"This is a very important victory for us to stop the bleeding," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said.

Kabengele had 12 of his team-high 17 points in the second half, eight during a critical run down the stretch, and Nichols added 16 as the Seminoles overcame a six-point second-half deficit to win by nine points.

"We definitely put all our effort, all our energy, and all our heart into this one," Nichols said. "We knew we had to have it."

Florida State was 10 of 22 from 3-point range, with seven different Seminoles making at least one. Nichols led the way with four 3's. The Seminoles were also 17 of 21 from the free-throw line.

Clemson meanwhile struggled from the perimeter, especially in the second half. The Tigers were just 5 of 17 from 3-point range.

Terance Mann, who has been battling a heel injury, led the Seminoles with eight rebounds. Trent Forrest, who has been battling a toe injury, finished with seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

Phil Cofer, for the second straight game and the 11th time this year, did not play because of a foot injury.

Hamilton said he was "day to day" but also added that there's no real timetable for his return. He confirmed that it wasn't a season-ending injury, but that they have to see how it heals before he can get back on the court.

The Seminoles are now 14-5 and 2-4 in the ACC. Clemson, which started the season ranked in the Top 20, is now 11-7 overall and 1-4 in the league.

Florida State plays again on Sunday at Miami.



