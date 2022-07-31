Seminoles’ Elite Camp gives prospects chance to showcase skills

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell gave his 2022 squad the day off on Saturday. However, he and his staff were busy preparing for future seasons as the hosted approximately 100 prospects at the Seminole Showcase Elite Camp, which took place at Bobby Bowden Field on Saturday afternoon.

Among those in attendance were a few 2023 commits: defensive end Keldric Faulk, offensive tackle Lucas Simmons and offensive guard Roderick Kearney. All three players participated in the camp. Two other high-profile 2023 prospects were in attendance, linebacker Blake Nichelson and wide receiver Hykeem Williams. Both prospects have been in Tallahassee for the last several days on unofficial visits and have watched FSU practice at least twice this week.

At least two of FSU’s 2024 commits, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek and wide receiver Camdon Frier, were also in attendance and participated in drills. Frier’s father, Matt Frier, a former FSU wide receiver, was on-campus to watch his son. Here’s a pass from Kromenhoek to Frier: