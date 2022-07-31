Seminoles’ Elite Camp gives prospects chance to showcase skills
Florida State football coach Mike Norvell gave his 2022 squad the day off on Saturday. However, he and his staff were busy preparing for future seasons as the hosted approximately 100 prospects at the Seminole Showcase Elite Camp, which took place at Bobby Bowden Field on Saturday afternoon.
Among those in attendance were a few 2023 commits: defensive end Keldric Faulk, offensive tackle Lucas Simmons and offensive guard Roderick Kearney. All three players participated in the camp. Two other high-profile 2023 prospects were in attendance, linebacker Blake Nichelson and wide receiver Hykeem Williams. Both prospects have been in Tallahassee for the last several days on unofficial visits and have watched FSU practice at least twice this week.
At least two of FSU’s 2024 commits, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek and wide receiver Camdon Frier, were also in attendance and participated in drills. Frier’s father, Matt Frier, a former FSU wide receiver, was on-campus to watch his son. Here’s a pass from Kromenhoek to Frier:
Class of 2026 defensive back prospect Devin Carter from Cedar Grove (Ga.) also participated and is believed to have picked up an offer from the staff. Devin is the son of former FSU running back Dexter Carter. Prior to the beginning of Saturday’s camp, Dexter told The Osceola that his son already held an offer from South Carolina.
Among the 2023 quarterback prospects in attendance were Ryan Browne from Milford Academy and Kasen Weisman from South Spaulding (Ga.) High School. Both participated in drills on Saturday and are thought to be under consideration for scholarships as the Seminoles continue to look for a signal caller (or two) for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Class of 2023 offensive tackle prospect Christopher Otto also performed well in camp and is believed to be highly thought of by offensive line coach Alex Atkins. The 6-5 and 290-pound Otto plays at Key West (Fla.) High School.
Other 2023 prospects in attendance included four-star wide receiver prospect Jalen Brown from Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep HS and defensive back Jarvis Lee from Sarasota (Fla.) IMG Academy, who is currently committed to Virginia.
The prospects reported to campus around noon, where they heard from several different speakers from various departments within athletics and were fed lunch before heading over to Doak Campbell Stadium to where they were put through individual drills for an hour.
