When Jazston Turnetine suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter of Florida State’s bowl game, a few Seminoles gathered around him. But when he was helped to the cart, the Seminoles left the sideline to show their support for the offensive lineman.

“Brotherhood,” safety Jammie Robinson said. “That's all it is, you know what I'm saying? For me, I could say this is my best college year. Even though we won 10 games, that's the main reason but I feel like we brothers and all. It ain't how it used to be. Prior, you'll see guys in the locker room and hallway where y'all walking by each other, you probably not even going to say, ‘What's up?’ to them. It used to be like that. But now, everybody is speaking to everybody. And it shows, like, the whole sideline got up on the field when he got carted up.”

A few of FSU's injured players, Fabien Lovett and Jarrian Jones, were also among those to come over and comfort Turnetine.

There wasn’t an update on Turnetine postgame. Turnetine retweeted a few comments of encouragement from fans as well as FSU analyst Gabe Fertita.

FSU coach Mike Norvell noted that Turnetine had just been a part of the program for just six months, arriving over the summer as a transfer from South Carolina, but that he had quickly built a relationship in preseason camp and in the fall. After Bless Harris’ injury in the season opener, Turnetine stepped in and was the starting right tackle for the next seven games. He also started against Florida and also played against Oklahoma as a backup.

“Jaz played his last game as a Florida State Seminole, but he will forever be a Nole,” Norvell said. “To see our team embrace him, celebrate after the game with him, he is sitting there on crutches, and celebrating with him. I love the young man and I am grateful that I got an opportunity to coach him. I think you saw the impact that he had on this team just in the way that they embraced a very tough situation.”