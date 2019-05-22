It's only been five years, but it feels like a lifetime ago for Meghan King.

When she arrived at Florida State as a freshman for the 2015 season, King recalls being able to look up into the Seminole Softball Complex stands and instantly spot the familiar faces.

There were her parents. The parents of her teammates. And some loyal, longtime FSU softball supporters.

The crowds typically numbered in the hundreds -- and those fans were very much appreciated -- but Florida State Softball is on a whole different level these days.

When tickets went on sale this week for the defending national champion Seminoles' NCAA Super Regional series against visiting Oklahoma State, the reserved seats were sold out in nine minutes.

Nine minutes.

And crowds of well over 1,000 are expected for every game.

"Now it's just electric when you're playing out there," King said of the Seminoles' home stadium.

FSU, which boasts a 54-8 record and No. 4 national seed, will look to tap into that excitement over the next two or three days. The Seminoles and No. 13 Oklahoma State (42-14) will face off Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., with an if-needed championship game on Saturday at noon.

The winner will advance to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Before the Seminoles can make that trip and attempt to defend their national title, they'll get one last opportunity to play before their passionate home crowd.

Lonni Alameda, who has elevated the Seminoles' program to an elite level during her 11 seasons as head coach, had to smile when asked Wednesday about how quickly the reserved seats sold out. (A limited number of standing-room only and berm seating tickets are still available.)

Even more so than King and the other players, Alameda knows just how far the program has come in terms of fan support.

"It's one thing to run into a program and have that given to you," she said. "It's another to build it. We've literally built this together. I know Coach Graf (former head coach JoAnne Graf) handed it off to me. I've put my little stamp on it. These kids have been a huge part of it. They feel part of it."

Because of the stadium's configuration, Alameda said it still feels like an intimate setting -- even when there are more than 1,800 fans crammed into the facility, as when rival Florida came to town last month.

During Wednesday's press conference, she gave a shout out to a group of FSU student veterans, who watch each home game from the fourth floor of a parking garage beyond the left-field fence.

Then there are the players' families and close friends, who often tailgate on the third floor of that garage before the games. And then there are other loyal fans and members of the team's Dugout Club, who seemingly never miss a game.

"That's all your family and friends," Alameda said. "Thar's what we feel like. We feel like there's 2,000 family and friends with us. ... Our fans have been amazing. I think the support has been awesome."

The emotions can run even higher when the opposing team brings a substantial group of supporters as well, and Alameda said she expects that will be the case against Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls will be making their first Super Regional Appearance since 2011, while the Seminoles have reached this round for seven straight seasons.

Oklahoma State is led by senior pitcher/utility player Samantha Show, who sports a 19-7 record and 2.35 ERA on the mound and a .339 batting average with 18 home runs at the plate.

Show has created an Internet buzz -- and drawn some criticism -- for flipping her bat after hitting towering home runs this season, but Alameda said that's not something her team will be overly concerned about. She said the Cowgirls, who are overshadowed in their home state by perennial national power Oklahoma, play with a distinct "chip on their shoulder," which should make for an even more exciting series.

"I think Oklahoma State has done a tremendous job this season," Alameda said. "And they've embraced who they are and what they do."

Select tickets available

While reserved seats for the Tallahassee Super Regional are already sold out, select amounts of Standing Room Only (SRO) and Berm seating are available. All-Session passes for the weekend will cost $15, while single-day tickets (if available) will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be ordered either on Seminoles.com, by calling 1-888-FSU-NOLE, or at the ticket office at JoAnne Graf Field on each game day. The main FSU ticket office is located at Gate B on the west side of Doak Campbell Stadium and the office hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ET.