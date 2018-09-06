There aren't many positives to a short week for a college football team.

Practice time is condensed dramatically. So is recovery time. There are fewer hours to correct the mistakes form the Monday night opener, and fewer hours to prepare for the following Saturday's opponent.

It's not an ideal situation -- no matter who the upcoming opponent might be.

But if there is one positive for the Florida State Seminoles after their 24-3 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies in the season opener, it's that they don't have a lot of time to feel sorry for themselves.

And if they play well against Samford on Saturday, that taste from the season-opening defeat won't be quite as bitter.

"I wish we played tomorrow," FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell said before Wednesday's practice. "I wish we'd come out here and practice a little bit and then go play. Because really, at the end of the day. that's the only way to (get over the loss).

"But these next couple of days of practice are going to be critically important for us. Not just for Saturday, but for moving forward. Because, again, you don't learn a lot from the wins. You learn a lot about yourself, and you learn a lot about what really matters as a football team, when you get a butt-whipping."

What Florida State fans are hoping to see on Saturday is a butt-whipping of an opponent this time. And Samford, an FCS school, would seemingly be the perfect candidate.

Especially if you go by recent history of short-week games.

Since 2009, 17 teams that have played on a Monday night and then again on the following Saturday. Those teams are a combined 16-1, with an average margin of victory of 34.9 points.

The only program to lose that second game of the week? Virginia Tech in 2010, when the Hokies were upset by James Madison. (The Hokies went on to win 11 consecutive games that season, including a win over Florida State in the ACC Championship game).

But FSU fans also likely remember how difficult their own short-week game was back in 2009. After losing to Miami in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, the Seminoles came back five days later and found themselves trailing in the final minute against Jacksonville State.