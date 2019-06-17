OMAHA, Neb. -- If the Florida State baseball team is going to find a way to give Mike Martin a championship in his final season, the Seminoles are going to have to come out of the losers' bracket to do it.

Two days after winning a pitchers' duel against Arkansas, FSU came up on the wrong side of one on Monday, falling 2-0 to Michigan and junior left-handed pitcher Tommy Henry.

Henry, a second-round MLB Draft pick and the first southpaw the Seminoles have faced this postseason, was dominant. He allowed just three hits, struck out 10 and improved to 11-5 with the complete-game performance.

Florida State ace C.J. Van Eyk was solid but unable to completely silence the Michigan lineup. He gave up a solo home run in the first inning and then another run in the fifth; he was pulled after throwing 106 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.

It was only the fourth time this season that Van Eyk (10-4) failed to pitch at least five full innings. The sophomore right-hander did strike out nine batters, and the Seminoles' staff combined to strike out 17 Wolverines. Junior reliever Chase Haney struck out two batters, then sophomore Jonah Scolaro struck out all six batters he faced.

With the loss, FSU will face Texas Tech in an elimination game Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Red Raiders knocked out Arkansas in the early game Monday.

