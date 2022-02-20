Seminoles finish off sweep with 10-4 win over JMU

"All in all, it was a good weekend."

"It was a little sloppy," FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. said. "We didn't get off to a very good start. We'll get that corrected. The bats picked us up. Had some good, competitive ABs, and then got a little sloppy there late. Things we've got to get corrected. And we will.

Still, FSU's arms and bats were too much for the visiting Dukes as the Seminoles improved to 3-0 on the young season.

Although it was another comfortable win for FSU, it wasn't nearly as smooth as the first two games. The Seminoles walked 10 batters on Sunday and only had one 1-2-3 inning. Starting pitcher Ross Dunn didn't make it out of the third inning.

Logan Lacey smashed a three-run homer and Alex Toral drove in three more runs as the Florida State Seminoles finished off a season-opening sweep of James Madison on Sunday afternoon with a 10-4 win.

Lacey, Toral and Brett Roberts combined for six hits and eight RBIs on Sunday.

Redshirt senior Reese Albert followed up his 3-for-3 performance on Saturday with another 3-for-3 effort on Sunday. He now has hits in seven straight at-bats dating back to Friday night.

All told, the top four batters in the FSU lineup went 9-for-14 on Sunday, with three doubles, a home run and seven runs scored.

On the mound, things weren't as smooth for the Seminoles.

Dunn struggled with his command and was pulled with two outs in the third. Sophomore Jackson Nezuh was able to come on and work out of a jam to get the Seminoles out of the inning.

Florida State used seven pitchers on Sunday. And while they weren't overly sharp, they got key outs when needed to keep the Dukes from ever getting back in the game.

Martin Jr. said he thought the strike zone might have been an issue with a couple of the pitchers, but that his plan is to try to run those guys back out there as soon as possible when he gets the chance.

All in all, he was happy with the pitching staff this weekend. And with good reason.

The Seminoles gave up just seven runs in three games and struck out 47 batters.

"I loved our dugout," Martin Jr. said. "That's something you're never going to know about until you play a series. If we can keep that positive, upbeat environment in the dugout, guys are going to be there. They're going to pull for each other.

"I was really pleased with that."

Offensively, he loved the approach most of his hitters had all weekend.

On Sunday, Lacey's home run was an opposite-field shot. So was an RBI double from Toral and a double from Albert.

"That is encouraging, no doubt,," Martin Jr. said. "A couple of guys got out of themselves again. You've got to let the game come to you. They haven't been in an environment like this for a couple of years. Or ever. They tried to go take the game.

"You've got to let the game come to you."

Florida State scored 27 runs over the weekend and had 37 hits.

It was a solid start to what Martin Jr. hopes is a great season.

And it was a great weekend overall, he said. Not just because of the wins, but there were lively, energetic crowds in Dick Howser Stadium once again.

It was a welcome sight to be sure after last season.

"It was the talk of the last couple of nights," Martin Jr. said. "I'm hearing guys talk about how exciting it is with people into it. ... It's just some normalcy."

Martin Jr. said the plan is to have Carson Montgomery start on the mound against Jacksonville on Tuesday, but the sophomore is dealing with a heel injury so he's not sure if he'll be available or not.

