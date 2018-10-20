While Florida State's pass defense has had more than it share of struggles this season, the Seminoles actually have fared fairly well against the ACC's top wide receivers.

Virginia Tech's Damon Hazelton, who ranks fourth in the conference with 85.8 receiving yards per game, caught just two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown against FSU. Syracuse's Jamal Custis, who ranks sixth at 71.7 yards per game, caught four passes for 56 yards against the 'Noles.

Miami's Jeff Thomas, who ranks eighth in the conference with 57.3 yards per game, was the only top-10 ACC receiver to exceeded his average when he faced FSU, and it wasn't as if he had a career day. Thomas caught three passes for 76 yards and a score.

But today against Wake Forest (3:30 p.m., ESPN2), the Seminoles' secondary will face perhaps an even tougher individual test.

Demon Deacons wide receiver Greg Dortch leads the ACC and is tied for No. 8 nationally with 48 receptions through six games. He also leads the conference with 592 receiving yards, averaging 12.3 yards per completion.

"He's a dude," FSU head coach Willie Taggart said. "They find ways to get him the ball, and you have to know where he is at all times."

Dortch is no stranger to Florida State's defensive backs. In last year's matchup -- a 26-19 victory for FSU in Winston-Salem, N.C. -- he hauled in 10 passes for 110 yards during what would end up being a Freshman All-America campaign.

Because of his small stature (5-foot-9, 170 pounds), Dortch isn't typically considered a deep threat. Just three of his 48 receptions this season have gone for more than 30 yards, and only one has gone for more than 40.

But he is perfectly suited to play in the slot, where defenders don't have a sideline to help them, and he can use his lateral quickness to create separation.

"He's super quick," FSU safety Stanford Samuels III said. "A quick, twitchy guy in the slot like that, sometimes it can create matchup problems. But we're game-planning for it. So we'll be ready for it."