NASHVILLE -- You know all about the other phenomenal freshmen in the country: Marvin Bagley, Collin Sexton, Trae Young, DeAndre Ayton.

You've seen, over the course of the season, just how talented they are.

Well, before the year began, Michael Porter Jr., was ranked ahead of all of them.

The Missouri freshman was the No. 1 player in the country coming out of high school in 2017. He's a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward who can shoot the 3, handle the ball and get to the basket.

As Florida State associate head coach Stan Jones described him, he's a more polished Jonathan Isaac.

And after missing 30 games this season with a back injury, Porter Jr., came back recently for the Tigers' SEC Tournament loss to Georgia. And he will be on the floor tonight when the Seminoles and Tigers meet in Nashville.

At his press conference on Thursday, FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton was asked -- again -- about the difficulty of preparing for an opponent who has only played two games all season.

"I don't understand why people are asking me why that's going to be difficult," Hamilton said. "Because we've watched him play for a number of years, and he's a tremendously talented youngster. In fact, he's one of the top four or five players in college basketball.

"So, as young people say, we don't have it twisted. We know exactly what we're facing. We're facing a youngster that is tremendously talented, that's healthy."