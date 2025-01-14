Seminoles in NFL wild card playoffs

Cam Akers: Five carries for 39 yards in loss to LA Rams on Monday in Arizona.
Keon Coleman: One catch for 5 yards in Buffalo's 31-7 win over Denver.
Landon Dickerson: Helped Philadelphia accumulate 169 rushing yards in 22-10 win over Green Bay.
Mario Edwards Jr.: Two tackles, 1.5 sacks in Houston's 32-12 win over LA Chargers.
Braden Fiske: One tackle, .5 sacks in 27-9 win over Minnesota on Monday.
Derwin James: Seven tackles and a fumble recovery in the LA Chargers' 32-12 loss to Houston.
Derrick Nnadi: Kansas City earned the No. 1 seed and a bye.
Asante Samuel Jr.: On injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Josh Sweat: One tackle in Philadelphia's 22-10 win over Green Bay.
Jared Verse: Two tackles and a 57-yard fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown in the 27-9 win over Minnesota.
Johnny Wilson: Played but did not record a stat in Philadelphia's 22-10 win over Green Bay.
Divisional playoff schedule
NFC
Washington at Detroit, Saturday at 8 p.m. (FOX)
LA Rams at Philadelphia, Sunday at 3 p.m. (NBC)
AFC
Houston at Kansas City, Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Baltimore at Buffalo, Sunday at 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
