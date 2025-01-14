Seminoles in NFL wild card playoffs

Cam Akers: Five carries for 39 yards in loss to LA Rams on Monday in Arizona.

Keon Coleman: One catch for 5 yards in Buffalo's 31-7 win over Denver.

Landon Dickerson: Helped Philadelphia accumulate 169 rushing yards in 22-10 win over Green Bay.

Mario Edwards Jr.: Two tackles, 1.5 sacks in Houston's 32-12 win over LA Chargers.

Braden Fiske: One tackle, .5 sacks in 27-9 win over Minnesota on Monday.

Derwin James: Seven tackles and a fumble recovery in the LA Chargers' 32-12 loss to Houston.

Derrick Nnadi: Kansas City earned the No. 1 seed and a bye.

Asante Samuel Jr.: On injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Josh Sweat: One tackle in Philadelphia's 22-10 win over Green Bay.

Jared Verse: Two tackles and a 57-yard fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown in the 27-9 win over Minnesota.

Johnny Wilson: Played but did not record a stat in Philadelphia's 22-10 win over Green Bay.