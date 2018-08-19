The Florida State football team will have a busy day off the field today as they participate in the annual Media Day and Fan Day doubleheader.

First, the Seminoles' players and coaches will sit down and talk with reporters this morning inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Then, they will head over to the Civic Center for Fan Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Doors will open for that event at noon.

Fan Day is a free event, but fans will be limited to one item to have signed by the team.

Stay connected to Warchant.com throughout the day for complete coverage.

Check out the Live Updates thread on the Tribal Council for updates beginning around 9 a.m. -- that is when head coach Willie Taggart is scheduled to speak with the media. The assistant coaches will follow around 10 a.m., and then it will be the players' turn.

We also will have videos and stories coming throughout the day.

-----------------------------------------------------

Discuss this story with other die-hard FSU fans on the Tribal Council.