The 2019 recruiting class still isn't finished, but Florida State got a big jump on 2020 with the commitment of Jacksonville quarterback Jeffrey Sims.

Sims made his commitment during a trip to Tallahassee on Saturday for Junior Day.

"I loved everything about FSU and knew this is the place I wanted to make my home," Sims said. "Coach [Willie] Taggart and Coach [Kendal] Briles are going to really being an explosive offense that puts a lot of points on the board. I'm excited to be a Nole."

Sims, who passed for more than 1,800 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, said he loved everything about his time at FSU and described Taggart as a "father figure."

"FSU is a place where it's family all the time and I know I can help make this offense one of the best," he said. "I would say the best part of the visit was talking with Coach T. Love everything he stands for and ready to learn from him."

Sims said one of the highlights of the day was going to watch FSU's basketball win over Georgia Tech.

"I had a great visit with the head coach, then saw the basketball game and loved that," Sims said. "And then had a photo shoot. My favorite part of the visit was talking with Coach Taggart. He's so real."

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

And check out the Live Updates thread for complete coverage of Junior Day.