Just when it looked like Florida State's recruiting was hitting a lull, the Seminoles landed their second commitment of the night on Thursday when Georgia tight end Carter Boatwright made his pledge.

Boatwright, a three-star prospect from national powerhouse Colquitt County High, chose the 'Noles over more than 20 other offers.

