Seminoles land commitment from Georgia TE Carter Boatwright
Just when it looked like Florida State's recruiting was hitting a lull, the Seminoles landed their second commitment of the night on Thursday when Georgia tight end Carter Boatwright made his pledge.
Boatwright, a three-star prospect from national powerhouse Colquitt County High, chose the 'Noles over more than 20 other offers.
Boatwright's commitment came shortly after IMG Academy offensive lineman Alex Atcavage announced on Twitter that he was committing to the 'Noles.
FSU now has 14 commitments for the class of 2020. Boatwright is the Seminoles' first tight end in this class.
Before Thursday's flurry of activity, the Seminoles' last commitment came from WR Malachi Wideman more than six weeks ago.
