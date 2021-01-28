Warchant - Seminoles land FSU legacy Aaron Hester

"They were excited, but I think I surprised them by committing so early. I like what coach Norvell is building at Florida State and I want to be part of it."

"Florida State has honestly always been my top school, and I actually called coach PJ ( John Papuchis ) and coach Mike Norvell January 1 to tell them about my decision," said Hester.

He announced his decision on his January 28, his 17th birthday, but he has known for a while Florida State was his choice.

The 6-foot-3, 223 pound junior is a legacy. His father Ron Hester played football at Florida State in the early 1980s, and his mother attended the school in Tallahassee as well, so the garnet and gold is in his blood.

Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher defensive end Aaron Hester has over 20 offers, and he will likely add many more, but his no. 1 school has always been Florida State .

Numerous coaches recruited Hester for the Seminoles, including Papuchis, Odell Haggins, and Adam Fuller, but Norvell was the leader.

"I talk to coach Norvell a lot, and we have not only texted a lot, but we have had a lot of phone calls. I have talked to him more than any other coach and I like him a lot.

"From the first time we talked, I have liked his honesty. I trust in him what he can do with me on and off the field, what he can do with Florida State, and just the type of person he is.

"I love what he has presented to me, and I believe in him. The first time we talked, he said that he believes in me, and that has stuck with me, so I am excited about being committed to him and Florida State."

Heading across I-10 from Jacksonville to Tallahassee will be nothing new to Hester. He has made that trip countless times for too many games to count, and he was back there Sunday to just walk around the Florida State campus once more before announcing his decision.

His family is proud and he knows the time is right.

"It almost feels surreal to call myself a Florida State commit," said Hester. "It is crazy. I have wanted this for so long. And now it has happened. It is such a good feeling.

"My parents went there, but this was all my decision. I made this on my own, but they are so proud of me.

"I decided Tuesday night that I was ready to do this. I know the Transfer Portal has changed things, and I saw guys around Jacksonville lose scholarships, so I know I want to go to Florida State, and I am ready to get locked in with coach Norvell and the Seminoles."

Hester had offers from Arkansas, Miami, Michigan, Penn State and Virginia Tech among others, but there really wasn't ever a real threat to Florida State.