Following a midweek sweep of Stetson and seven wins in their last eight games, Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin is excited about the Seminoles' refreshed outlook heading into a crucial series with Wake Forest this weekend.

FSU is now 26-14 overall and 12-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, with one month remaining in the regular season.

“Guys are pulling for each other, thinking positively, and not feeling sorry for themselves,” Martin said. “We have done a lot of things intelligently the last few games.”

While the players’ mindset has improved, Florida State’s impressive power numbers of late have arguably been the biggest factor in getting the team back on track. After Wednesday’s 10-4 win, the Seminoles now rank 15th in the country and fourth in the ACC with 52 home runs. They slammed six homers in the two midweek wins against Stetson.

From an individual standpoint, junior third baseman Drew Mendoza is tied for 26th in the country with 12 home runs, including a nearly 450-foot homer Wednesday that Mendoza said may have been the longest of his career.

“We came out of a rut, and we really have started to put it together, and I think that is a tribute to the character we have on the team,” Mendoza said.

The Seminoles, who will play 10 of their final 14 games at home, will look to keep the hot bats rolling against the Demon Deacons. Wake is 25-17 overall and 11-10 in the conference.

“We are capable of anything, and we know that we can play with anybody in the country,” Mendoza said. “We are looking forward to continuing to prove that.”

Following several strong outings in recent weeks, sophomore right-hander Conor Grady will move into the weekend rotation and start on Sunday. Former Sunday starter Shane Drohan will be available for relief after tossing 53 pitches in just three innings of work against Stetson.

“I am starting to see certain people really step up as leaders, and leadership is one of those great things that becomes contagious,” Martin said. “We just have to stay tough, because it does not get any easier.”

Tonight's series opener is slated for 6 p.m., and will pit Seminoles ace Drew Parrish (5-3, 4.53 ERA) against Wake RHP Colin Peluse (3-5, 5.37).

