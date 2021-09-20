Seminoles look to eliminate big downfield passing plays

HIs unit, while playing better than it did a season ago, has still made a habit of giving up enormous chunk plays through the air as his cornerbacks get beat in man coverage.

If there was, he would have figured it out by now. And the Florida State defensive coordinator said as much on Monday during his weekly press conference.

"There's something that we're trying to address," Fuller said. "It's been a couple different individuals when it's happened. Usually, you can bring it back to technique. You can bring it back to execution at the top of the route or at the line of scrimmage.

"So, we're coaching it. There's a lot of things that go into making sure you take away the things the offense is trying to do. But obviously, running straight lines toward the end zone and catching the football is something we're trying to take away."

The Seminoles may be giving it the old college try, but they haven't been very successful thus far.

Through three games, the FSU defense has allowed eight touchdown passes, including six of at least 23 yards. Only seven schools in the country have allowed more than eight touchdowns through the air.

The Seminoles have allowed 11 total pass plays of at least 23 yards, including two critical receptions by Wake Forest receiver A.T. Perry in Saturday's 35-14 loss to the Demon Deacons.

The first came when Perry, in Fuller's words, ran a straight line past FSU cornerback Jarrian Jones and toward the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown on the second possession of the game.

"We gave up a super clean release," Fuller said. "He jumped to a leverage and the next thing you know, the guy took off on him. And he played in catch-up mode for the play. So, not good."