Seminoles look to halt late-season skid, spoil Virginia's senior day

“They don’t turn the ball over very much and they don’t foul,” Hamilton said, explaining why it is difficult to score points against Tony Bennett's team. “Possessions are going to be very important playing this Virginia team.”

FSU is now 14-13 overall and 7-10 in the conference, while the Cavaliers are 17-11 and 11-7.

In the past two road tilts, the injury-depleted Seminoles lost at Duke by 18 points and at Boston College by 16. For them to reverse that trend against a Virginia team that is fighting for one of the top four spots in the ACC standings, head coach Leonard Hamilton knows they will need to play much better in several areas.

The Florida State men’s basketball team finishes up a three-game road trip -- and plays its final away game of the 2021-22 season -- today at Virginia before returning home to finish the regular season with two home contests.

As painful as the BC loss was, Hamilton said the Seminoles have put that game behind them, they’ve evaluated it and hope to learn from it.

Virginia is currently tied with Wake Forest for fifth in the ACC -- one win behind North Carolina and Miami -- and this will be senior day for players like forward Jayden Gardner (over 1,800 career points), and guard Kihei Clark, who Hamilton praised on Friday.

Gardner is an East Carolina transfer, while Clark is a four-year starter who contributed to UVA’s 2018-19 national championship team. On Friday, Hamilton noted that Virginia always seems to have players who fit Bennett's methodical offensive system.

“Offensively, they’re extremely patient. You don’t have a whole lot of possessions when you’re playing against them,” Hamilton said. “They believe in who they are, and they’ve been successful in doing it.”

Hamilton said he expects senior guard RayQuan Evans to be full-go for tipoff, adding that Evans was still a little rusty against BC on Monday after missing some time due to injury. He said the senior has practiced well this week.

Hamilton also updated the status of FSU’s leading scorer, Caleb Mills, who still will likely be out for UVA.

“Caleb should be back at some point,” Hamilton said. “But he still has experienced soreness as he tries to get back into the flow of things.”

Senior guard Anthony Polite also is fighting to return from a wrist injury, and Hamilton said the lefty has been active in practice with some drills and conditioning.

“He’s been able to get some shots up, shoot free throws,” Hamilton said. “He’s been doing a lot of running, trying to keep in shape in case he does recover fast enough to play in some of the final games of the year.”

With several starters out of the lineup due to ailments, including senior forward Malik Osborne and top center Naheem McLeod, the Seminoles have lost eight of their last nine games. But they have won five of the last eight against Virginia, dating back to 2016.

While the recent losses have been difficult to stomach, the three-time ACC Coach of the Year said his primary focus is on using every practice and game as an opportunity for the young players to learn and grow.

“Right now, we are trying to teach our system for the long haul,” Hamilton said. “I think we are better off sticking with who we are. And trying to get better at it. ...

“I do think our younger kids are getting some very valuable experience. We’ve shown signs of playing well with them. They go through periods where it is obvious that they are still learning, but I think it is very valuable experience that they are getting.”

FSU and Virginia are slated to tip off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

