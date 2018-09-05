Seminoles look to rebound during short week
Walt Bell said he thought the short week was good for Florida State.
On the heels of Monday night's 24-3 loss to Virginia Tech, the Seminoles are slated to play on Saturday night against Samford. And the FSU offensive coordinator thinks that's a positive for the team. As long as the miscues and mistakes from the opener against the Hokies are addressed. And fixed.
"It was just a lot of self-inflicted wounds," Bell said. "We had nine explosive plays. We moved the ball in chunks at times. Just critical errors. Critical errors in really unfortunate times. I think that's obvious to everybody that watched the game."
Head coach Willie Taggart didn't disagree. He, too, saw some positives after watching the film from Monday night.
But, like Bell and everybody else, he saw way too many errors. And said that needs to get cleaned up before Saturday.
"You've got to look and see what you did wrong first and foremost," Taggart said. "And be honest and real with yourself. If we did something bad then we've got to get it corrected. I thought our entire team owned up to what we did wrong, and I know those guys will come out and work well and do a good job.
"And we've got to make sure our guys understand what we did wrong and how we've got to get better. We didn't play a clean game. And we've got to understand what gets you beat in games and what wins ballgames. You've got to play smart, be sharp in what you're doing, and we just can't make those mental mistakes that we were making.
Harlon Barnett, of course, had a few more positives to say about his side of the ball. The first-year Florida State defensive coordinator said he was happy overall with the way his unit played after the first drive of the game.
But that first drive wasn't acceptable, he said.
"We can be much better," Barnett said. "There are some things we want to do better - getting turnovers. We want to rake at the ball more, get turnovers, and get after the quarterback a little bit more as well. We need some improvement. But like they always say, the biggest improvement is from Game 1 to Game 2, so we're looking forward to that this Saturday."
Though, he admits, this week is different with the short turnaround time.
"The biggest challenge is that you basically lose a practice day," Barnett said. "But, again, whatever situation comes just handle it. That's a mindset, I think. .... Obviously, there are no excuses with (Coach Taggart) and I agree with him on that.
"Be ready to go."
Noteworthy
Taggart and Barnett both said they expect Decalon Brooks to back this week after missing Monday's game. Taggart said Brooks suffered a concussion in practice.
The news also seemed positive on freshman Jaiden Woodbey, who was out in full pads for the start of Wednesday practice. Barnett said he expects him to play as well.
As for offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, that seems a bit more up in the air. He has a sprained ankle and, as Taggart said in his interview, big guys with sprained ankles is never a good thing.
Taggart was also asked about the Virginia Tech players going down after seemingly every big play the FSU offense had. He smiled and said that's just something they have to deal with. But it did impact how fast the Seminoles could go, obviously.
