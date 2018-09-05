Walt Bell said he thought the short week was good for Florida State.

On the heels of Monday night's 24-3 loss to Virginia Tech, the Seminoles are slated to play on Saturday night against Samford. And the FSU offensive coordinator thinks that's a positive for the team. As long as the miscues and mistakes from the opener against the Hokies are addressed. And fixed.

"It was just a lot of self-inflicted wounds," Bell said. "We had nine explosive plays. We moved the ball in chunks at times. Just critical errors. Critical errors in really unfortunate times. I think that's obvious to everybody that watched the game."

Head coach Willie Taggart didn't disagree. He, too, saw some positives after watching the film from Monday night.

But, like Bell and everybody else, he saw way too many errors. And said that needs to get cleaned up before Saturday.

"You've got to look and see what you did wrong first and foremost," Taggart said. "And be honest and real with yourself. If we did something bad then we've got to get it corrected. I thought our entire team owned up to what we did wrong, and I know those guys will come out and work well and do a good job.

"And we've got to make sure our guys understand what we did wrong and how we've got to get better. We didn't play a clean game. And we've got to understand what gets you beat in games and what wins ballgames. You've got to play smart, be sharp in what you're doing, and we just can't make those mental mistakes that we were making.