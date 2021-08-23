Seminoles look to solidify depth chart as Notre Dame game prep begins
No, the quarterback battle has not been settled. And it likely won't be for a while.
Even if it had, it's not as if Florida State head coach Mike Norvell would be racing out to tell the world who his starter will be against Notre Dame.
Why would he?
But that doesn't mean other positions on the Seminoles' depth chart haven't been solidified heading into Week 3 of preseason practice.
In fact, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said the scrimmage on Sunday night would go a long way to figuring out who will be in the rotation at certain spots as they head into Notre Dame prep this week.
"There's only so many reps out there," Fuller said. "We want to make sure the guys taking reps, that it's a great opportunity for them to make the most of it, so we can get roles understood as we head into game week."
Norvell explained that this week would serve as a modified game week for the Seminoles, and that the coaches will start installing game-plan ideas and strategies for Notre Dame into each practice That means the coaches will want the guys who will actually be playing against the Fighting Irish to get the most reps as the game gets closer.
With that in mind, Fuller said, the time is now at most positions (not quarterback, of course!) to figure out what the two-deep looks like and who will be counted on to contribute in the season opener.
"You want to lock into your defensive unit," Fuller said. "You want to say this is our group in this package, this is our group in that package. These are your roles. Within that, you're going to have some flexibility -- guys get better, guys get hurt and there's some movement. But you've got to structure it.
"During camp ... there's still competition and guys are constantly moving. When you get in game prep, your ones get reps, your twos. You know, in a 12-play period, you're getting three reps with this group, three reps with that group, three reps with another group. You're kind of splitting up the reps a little bit more in a way where ones and twos are getting the same amount of reps, and the threes drop off. So, setting those depth charts is happening. That was the point tonight (of the scrimmage)."
Because Sunday's scrimmage was closed to the media, there's no way to know who played how many reps and for how long. It sounded as if the veterans on the defensive line -- Fabien Lovett, Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas and Robert Cooper -- got limited reps, if any at all.
Fuller mentioned defensive end transfer Marcus Cushnie and freshman defensive end Patrick Payton by name in saying they made flash plays during the scrimmage. He thinks both might be able to contribute early for the Seminoles.
He also mentioned defensive tackle Dennis Briggs Jr. as a player who could be one of the most important on the entire defense this fall.
"In order for our D-line to play well," Fuller said, "Dennis Briggs has to play at an extremely high level. He's a very important piece to that front. And when the money is on the line right now, he's going to be in the action. We're going to count on him to be able to make the plays that are necessary at that position."
After taking Monday off, the Seminoles will return to practice Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET. Stay connected with Warchant.com for live updates during the workout.
