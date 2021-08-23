Seminoles look to solidify depth chart as Notre Dame game prep begins

No, the quarterback battle has not been settled. And it likely won't be for a while. Even if it had, it's not as if Florida State head coach Mike Norvell would be racing out to tell the world who his starter will be against Notre Dame. Why would he? (See Ira's column: Don't hold your breath waiting for QB clarity from FSU coaches) But that doesn't mean other positions on the Seminoles' depth chart haven't been solidified heading into Week 3 of preseason practice. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Alabama A&M transfer Marcus Cushnie (No. 14) made a strong impression in Sunday's FSU football scrimmage. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

In fact, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said the scrimmage on Sunday night would go a long way to figuring out who will be in the rotation at certain spots as they head into Notre Dame prep this week. "There's only so many reps out there," Fuller said. "We want to make sure the guys taking reps, that it's a great opportunity for them to make the most of it, so we can get roles understood as we head into game week." Norvell explained that this week would serve as a modified game week for the Seminoles, and that the coaches will start installing game-plan ideas and strategies for Notre Dame into each practice That means the coaches will want the guys who will actually be playing against the Fighting Irish to get the most reps as the game gets closer. With that in mind, Fuller said, the time is now at most positions (not quarterback, of course!) to figure out what the two-deep looks like and who will be counted on to contribute in the season opener.