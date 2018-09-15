1-- An improved Florida State running game

Through two games, Florida State's rushing offense ranks as one of the worst in the nation.

Despite playing one game against an FCS opponent, the Seminoles are averaging just 3.62 yards per carry and 114 yards per game. The per-carry average ranks No. 102 of 130 FBS schools, while the per-game total ranks No. 110.

If recent history is any indication, the Seminoles should have every opportunity to turn that around Saturday at Syracuse.

Over the past several seasons, Florida State running backs have feasted on the Orange defense. Last year, then-freshman Cam Akers rumbled for 199 yards and two long touchdown runs. One year earlier, Dalvin Cook rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns. And a year before that, then-freshman Jacques Patrick ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Granted, those gaudy statistics were racked up in Jimbo Fisher's pro-style offense, but Syracuse's defense has struggled against most opponents. Even Western Michigan delivered a huge rushing performance (28 carries, 242 yards, 3 rushing TDs) against the Orange in the teams' season opener two weeks ago.

For Florida State to get its running game going, head coach Willie Taggart says two things will have to happen: The Seminoles' offensive line will need to come together and avoid the breakdowns that have caused many plays to get stopped behind the line of scrimmage, and the running backs will have to do a better job of being patient and letting plays develop.

Akers and Patrick both acknowledged this week that the running backs must shoulder some of the responsibility for the struggles in the ground game, and they were determined to make improvements this week in practice.

"Just trust everything -- trust the blocks and trust the scheme," Akers said, when asked what he was working on. "And don't try to pound every run up in there. Be a little bit more patient and let things develop. ... As a running back, you've got to have patience -- to see things unfold and see things develop."