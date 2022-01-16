Seminoles make big impression on trio of offensive line visitors

While all of the linemen gave FSU strong reviews, Kearney seemed to be the most sold on the Seminoles. He named them his unofficial leader following the visit.

“It was awesome, I had a great time,” the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder said. “The coaches showed me a lot, so I had a great time.”

Kearney commented on what was different about this trip to FSU.

“The energy they gave off. I like the way the coaches greeted me. They all greeted me with respect and I give respect right back,” Kearney said. “It knocked me off. Like, this dude (Coach Mike Norvell) really cares about seeing you. Meeting you.”

The rising senior said he also appreciated the honesty he received from the entire staff, stating, “everything about this program is real.”

“Not everything is going to be given to you. You have to earn it,” Kearney said. “Every day, you have to get one percent better.”

Of course, Kearney spent plenty of time with FSU offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins during the visit.

“Me and Coach Atkins have a great relationship. He keeps it real," the Orange Park product said. "He ain’t going to tell you what you wanna hear, he’s going to tell you what you need to hear. ... I like the way everything was one-on-one. Everything is always one-on-one at FSU, but I like the way they talked to me personally instead of in front of a group.

"A lot of coaches aren’t going to tell you about you and how they are going to develop you as a person.”

Kearney is projected as an offensive tackle, but says he could be a versatile blocker and play multiple positions for FSU.

“Depending on how tall I get, if I stay at this size, I could move inside,” Kearney said. “But Coach Atkins said he is going to keep me at tackle right now because that is where I am most comfortable. Depending on how I grow in the future.

“We talked about a little bit of everything. A little bit of center, a little bit of guard, a little bit of tackle. Not solely one position or one spot.”