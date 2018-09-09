With the scoreboard looking bleak, the self-inflicted mistakes piling up and the clock tick-tick-ticking away, sophomore tight end Tre' McKitty was one of many Florida State Seminoles who could feel the weight of the situation Saturday night.

The Seminoles had already dropped their season opener five days earlier, and now they were on the ropes -- trailing by two points in the fourth quarter -- against FCS opponent Samford.

"Words can't even explain how frustrated we were," McKitty said.

On a personal level, the most maddening moment for McKitty might have come late in the third quarter. With the Seminoles trailing 23-21, junior quarterback Deondre Francois and the 'Noles took possession at their own 28-yard line and appeared to be driving into Samford territory.

But a 16-yard run by junior tailback Jacques Patrick, which ended at the Bulldogs' 39-yard line, was called back due to an illegal formation. Then one play later, Francois connected with McKitty on a 32-yard pass to the Samford 28. That play was called back as well, however -- this time for an ineligible receiver downfield.

And two plays later, the Seminoles would be forced to punt -- one of seven FSU punts on the night.

"We've just got to fix those things, and we'll be just fine," McKitty said of the penalties and other miscues.

FSU's next drive would end in disappointment again, as the Seminoles marched from their own 20-yard line to the Samford 25 before junior placekicker Ricky Aguayo missed a 42-yard field goal (his second miss of the night).