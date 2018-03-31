No. 18 Louisville beat No. 5 Florida State 6-1 Saturday afternoon in front of 5,150 fans at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles won the first two games of the series for its third straight series win in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Florida State (22-7, 7-5 ACC) has won the season series against Louisville (19-8, 5-7) each of the past three seasons.

“The overall weekend was a success,” FSU coach Mike Martin said. “When we have the opportunity to win the third game and secure the sweep, and we don’t, we’re disappointed. We battled and kept battling but I’m proud of the way we played the entire weekend.”

FSU pitcher Austin Pollock (2-2) allowed five runs and four walks in three innings. CJ Van Eyk entered to open the fourth inning and allowed just one run on two hits in a career-high six innings pitched to close out the game.

Louisville’s Nick Bennett (3-0) pitched seven innings, giving up a run on three hits and striking out six in his second start of the year as he works his way back from injury.

The Cardinals scored in each of the first four innings and led the entire game. Logan Wyatt had an RBI groundout in the first inning and Justin Lavey grounded into a double play in the second inning that scored Danny Oriente for a 2-0 Louisville lead.