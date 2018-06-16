The Florida State baseball team expressed condolences Saturday after a "heartbreaking" tragedy claimed the lives of one of the Seminoles' incoming recruits and his father.

According to media reports, pitcher Zach Attianese and his father, Jude, were killed in a six-vehicle car accident in Michigan on Friday night.

Attianese, who originally played at North Carolina before transferring and starring this past season at State College of Florida, committed to the Seminoles earlier this year. He was a former Gatorade High School Player of the Year in New Jersey and was expected to pitch for the Seminoles in the spring.

"Our prayers go out to Zach's mom Natalie and his sisters, Ashley and Sabrina, as they endure this heartbreaking tragedy," FSU coach Mike Martin said in a release from the school. "Zach was a wonderful young man with a bright future that was sadly stripped away. ... Zach was excited about coming to Florida State, and he will forever be a part of the Seminole baseball family. We will continue to have the Attianese family in our thoughts."

Attianese posted a 10-3 record this past season at State College of Florida.

---------------------------

